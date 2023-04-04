Report: Colts Conduct Private Workout With BYU QB Jaren Hall

The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to do their due diligence on the 2023 quarterback class. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team conducted a private workout with BYU quarterback Jaren Hall.

The #Colts have conducted a private workout with BYU quarterback Jaren Hall, per source. Indy worked out top passers C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young in California but also traveled to Utah to see Hall live. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 4, 2023

Although many believe Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young could go first and second overall, the Colts also worked out both passers and plan to do the same with Kentucky’s Will Levis on Thursday, according to Albert Breer.

The Colts are working out both Ohio State QB CJ Stroud and Alabama QB Bryce Young today in Southern California (where the QBs are training), per sources. Indy was sparsely repped at the QB Pro Days, preferring to do it this way.



They'll get a close look at all the top QBs. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 3, 2023

During his final season at BYU, Hall tossed 31 touchdowns to only six interceptions while throwing for over 3,100 passing yards. Hall, who is projected to be a Day 3 selection in most mock drafts, would be an intriguing name to add around then.

There’s a lot to like about what Hall brings to the table as a passer. While Indianapolis does have interest in the BYU prospect, this appears more like the team making sure they thoroughly look into many of the quarterback talents in this draft class, just as they would do any prior to any other draft.

For months now, many mock drafts and draft analysts have penciled in a quarterback at No. 4 for the Colts, which would make the most sense, especially given the need for Indy and the upside of quarterbacks like Anthony Richardson and Will Levis, both of whom could be available at that spot.