Report: Colts ‘Brought Convoy’ for Private Workout with Kentucky QB Will Levis on Thursday

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Indianapolis Colts ‘brought a convoy’ for a private workout with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky:

The Colts' private workout of Kentucky QB Will Levis took place this AM. Indy brought a convoy to Lexington for it—GM Chris Ballard, HC Shane Steichen, OC Jim Bob Cooter, QBs coach Cam Turner, ass't GM Ed Dodds and college director Matt Terpening were all there, per sources. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 6, 2023

Armed with the 4th overall pick, the Colts obviously wanted a number of their top football operations personnel and coaching staff to help evaluate Levis, just ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft in late April.

It doesn’t mean that the Colts are more interested in Levis than other top quarterback prospects such as Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson, it just hasn’t been reported who exactly attended those earlier workouts.

It’s possible all the same individuals of this group did, or maybe given the further proximity to Southern California (where Young and Stroud worked out for the Colts earlier this week) and later Gainesville, Florida (for Richardson), than Lexington, perhaps the Colts opted to bring less individuals for those respective lengthier trips.

Who knows.

In any event, it’s nice to see who the Colts may be bringing along as part of their convoy to help evaluate these quarterbacks firsthand and up close and personal—with such time spent together being critical as part of their ultimate decision at #4 for finding a potential franchise quarterback (*or even earlier pending a possible trade up).