Colts Options Amid Bryce Young Rumors

Rumors are flying and smokescreens are all over social media, but some rumors have enough smoke to believe there’s fire behind it, one in particular that affects the Indianapolis Colts.

While discussing Todd McShay’s most recent mock draft on ESPN, NFL insider Chris Mortensen dropped a bomb and was quite adamant his information is correct. “Bryce Young is the pick (for the Panthers)... They all love Bryce Young.”

If Young is taken first overall, there could be some serious ramifications involving not only the Houston Texans, but also the Indianapolis Colts.

Texans to pass on C.J. Stroud?

Everyone in the NFL and the media agree that the Houston Texans like Bryce Young and will draft him if he’s available. But in this scenario, he’s off the board, leaving C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

Many think they would simply draft Stroud and be excited about his pro-ready build and style of play. But one thing to consider: Stroud shares the same agent with Deshaun Watson. David Mulugheta is known as one of the toughest negotiators and always gets the best for his clients. Would he simply tell Stroud to say “thanks, but no thanks” to Houston? Or would Houston even consider passing on Stroud just to avoid negotiating with Mulugheta over the long haul? Maybe it is a bit far-fetched, but there’s sure to be some bad blood between Houston and Mulugheta.

The Colts would pounce on C.J. Stroud

Say the Texans pass on Stroud and take Anthony Richardson or Will Levis due to their imposing physical traits and the extenuating circumstances surrounding Stroud. Indianapolis would then certainly be interested in Stroud’s game and he would likely be the pick.

Throughout the hiring process and during his introductory press conference, Shane Steichen repeatedly mentioned mental makeup and accuracy. Stroud is seen as the most accurate quarterback of the class and there are no questions about his character or leadership. Chris Ballard and company would be in a prime position to take the best-remaining quarterback on their board but may have to trade up to the third overall pick to do so.

When asked what he values in a quarterback, Shane Steichen said:



- Accuracy

- Decision making

- Ability to create

- Obsession with winning



All-in-all, there are serious conversations to be had over the next three weeks leading up to the draft. Until then, there will certainly be more smoke screens and rumors. Ballard had his chance to run the draft and trade up to the first overall pick. But for now, that power lies with the Carolina Panthers, and the Colts' future relies on Carolina’s decision.