Colts to Play Patriots in Germany During Week 10 of 2023 Regular Season

The Indianapolis Colts will be returning to Europe, as the team is scheduled to face the New England Patriots during this upcoming regular season’s Week 10 in Frankfurt, Germany (November 12th at 9:30 am EST aired on NFL Network):

The last time the Colts played overseas, Indianapolis narrowly lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-27 in Wembley Stadium in London during the 2016 campaign—so the Horseshoe was overdue for another ‘Euro-Trip’.

The Colts recently faced the Patriots last season, losing 26-3 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough—as quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his second career start. The Horseshoe will be hoping for better results this time around.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Colts safety Marcel Dabo, should he remain on the team’s active roster, who played collegiately at Stuttgart, Germany—and was part of the 2022 NFL international player pathway program.

The NFL will be formally announcing the regular season schedule Thursday at 8 PM EST.