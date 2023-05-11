Top Indianapolis Colts Matchups on the 2023 Schedule

With the 2023 NFL schedule being released in just a few hours, it’s time to look at some of the best matchups on the Indianapolis Colts’ schedule and what those games could entail.

Colts @ Carolina Panthers

Need a quality primetime game for both teams? Why not the number one overall pick, Bryce Young, versus the fourth overall pick, Anthony Richardson? And for good measure, throw in a revenge game factor for new Panther’s head coach, Frank Reich.

Richardson versus Young in their rookie season should be an elite showcase of talent. Richardson was supposedly heavily considered for the number one overall pick but ultimately fell to the Colts. The NFL will want to showcase its young talent to as many people as possible, perhaps on Thursday Night Football?

Colts vs/@ Houston Texans

For many of the same reasons above, both matchups between Indianapolis and Houston should be incredibly intriguing. CJ Stroud and Richardson have very different skill sets and it will be interesting to see how each team builds their offenses around their signal callers.

Then you add a divisional rivalry to the mix, on top of how the final game of 2022 played out, and you’re sure to get a rowdy atmosphere on hand for both games.

Remember when the Texans had the No.1 pick in the last week of the season...



And then Lovie Smith went for 2 to beat the Colts



Chicago's hero.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/FAUkGVvDXO — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 11, 2023

Colts vs/@ Tennessee Titans

The Colts had been used to dominating the Tennessee Titans over the past decade. But since Pat McAfee’s draft night rant prior to the 2020 season, Indianapolis has only successfully taken down Tennessee just once.

During the 2023 Draft process, the Colts were heavily favored to select Will Levis. We know that Levis ended up falling out of the first round and will now sit behind Ryan Tannehill as his potential successor. But maybe the football gods will give us the good graces of watching Levis take on Richardson early in their careers. You know Levis would be chomping at the bit to spite Chris Ballard and the Colts.

Colts @ New England Patriots

Indianapolis will travel across the pond to take on the New England Patriots at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, Germany. Kicking off at 09:30 am ET, the Colts will be in the limelight for all to see. With a matchup so late in the season, the German fans will hopefully get to witness a developed Richardson and a talented receiving corps take on Bill Belichick and the daunting New England defense.

Colts’ left tackle, Bernhard Raimann, will have quite the fan base as he’s expecting many family members and friends to make the short trip from Austria to Frankfurt for the big game.