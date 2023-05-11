PFF Names CB Isaiah Rodgers as the ‘Most Underrated Player’ on the Colts

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was named as the ‘most underrated player’ for the franchise—on a listing from each of the league’s 32 teams:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: CB ISAIAH RODGERS 2022 PFF Grade: 82.1 When on the field, Rodgers has provided the Colts with consistently solid play since they drafted him out of Massachusetts in the sixth round back in 2020. Over 434 snaps last season, the third-year pro posted his third straight season with an overall grade north of 70.0 and set a new career best with an 81.5 coverage grade. Out of 106 cornerbacks who saw at least 250 coverage snaps in 2022, Rodgers ranked fifth in terms of coverage grade and third by allowing just 4.9 yards per time he was targeted in coverage.

Originally a 2020 6th round pick of the Colts, the 25 year old pro has blossomed into a key cornerback for Indianapolis, featuring speed, coverage fluidity, closing ability, and ball skills. He also has versatility by serving as a blazing fast special teams returnman.

Rodgers eventually supplanted departed veteran corner Brandon Facyson in the Colts starting secondary last season, recording 34 tackles (24 solo), a tackle for loss, 3 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and 4 fumble recoveries during 15 games (9 starts).

Per PFF, Rodgers was their 5th best graded cornerback this past season with a +82.1 overall grade—featuring a +81.5 coverage grade. Specifically, Rodgers was targeted 25 times for 17 receptions (68.0% completion rate) for 125 receiving yards (7.4 yards per reception average), 2 touchdowns allowed, 0 interceptions, and 2 pass breakups.

Ironically, along with slot corner Kenny Moore, Rodgers may be one of the ‘veterans’ in a young Colts secondary that should prominently feature rookie cornerbacks, namely 2nd round pick Julius Brents, a projected starter, as well as Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones.