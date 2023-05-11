Bigger Bernhard Raimann: Colts Left Tackle Has ‘Bulked Up’ 15 Pounds for Added Strength

Indianapolis Colts 2nd-year left tackle Bernhard Raimann has already ‘bulked up’ around 15 pounds this offseason in the hopes of being stronger at the point of attack for the 2023 campaign (via ESPN’s Stephen Holder):

Chatting with Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann, who reveals he's gained around 15 pounds (presumably muscle) so far this offseason. Says he still feels pretty nimble on his feet. Good news for the Colts' power run game, obviously. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) May 10, 2023

Despite his initial expected struggles blocking along the blindside, the rookie 2022 third round pick showed a lot of improvement and growth down the stretch this past season—really settling in as he gained more experience and starting reps:

One positive for Colts: Since re-entering the starting lineup in Week 9, Bernhard Raimann has been solid & shown signs of progress. Among 75 tackles with 100+ snaps since W9, Raimann is:



17th in PFF grade (74.6)

37th in pass block grade (72.5)

14th in run block grade (76.0) — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) December 19, 2022

However, he needs to get stronger anchoring in pass blocking, as he was occasionally susceptible to the bull rush—meaning that the added fifteen pounds could possibly help, if it means additional strength. Not to mention, it could mean being more of a plus road grader in the ground game.

Right now, Raimann is firmly penciled in as the Colts starting left tackle this upcoming season, as the job is simply his to lose. If he can build off his momentum from his rookie year, he has a chance to be a solid starting left bookend for years to come in Indianapolis.

Certainly, a bigger (and badder) Bernhard could help.