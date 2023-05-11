 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bigger Bernhard Raimann: Colts Left Tackle Has ‘Bulked Up’ 15 Pounds for Added Strength

Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann is hoping to be ‘bigger and better’ along the blindside entering his second season.

By Luke Schultheis
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts 2nd-year left tackle Bernhard Raimann has already ‘bulked up’ around 15 pounds this offseason in the hopes of being stronger at the point of attack for the 2023 campaign (via ESPN’s Stephen Holder):

Despite his initial expected struggles blocking along the blindside, the rookie 2022 third round pick showed a lot of improvement and growth down the stretch this past season—really settling in as he gained more experience and starting reps:

However, he needs to get stronger anchoring in pass blocking, as he was occasionally susceptible to the bull rush—meaning that the added fifteen pounds could possibly help, if it means additional strength. Not to mention, it could mean being more of a plus road grader in the ground game.

Right now, Raimann is firmly penciled in as the Colts starting left tackle this upcoming season, as the job is simply his to lose. If he can build off his momentum from his rookie year, he has a chance to be a solid starting left bookend for years to come in Indianapolis.

Certainly, a bigger (and badder) Bernhard could help.

