CBS Sports Notes the Colts Have the 4th Softest Strength of Schedule in 2023

According to CBS Sports’ John Breech, the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth softest strength of schedule entering the 2023 campaign—coming in at 29th from their opponents’ combined winning percentage from this past season:

29. Colts 124-162-2 .434

Of course, in addition to playing in the lowly AFC South (*and each of their divisional rivals twice), the Colts will also face all of the members of the NFC South and AFC North—along with the Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots.

The returning 2022 playoff teams that the Colts will face in 2023: the Jacksonville Jaguars (*twice, 9-8), the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4), the Baltimore Ravens (10-7), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9). Beyond the Bengals, it’s not exactly an imposing bunch.

While there will certainly be surprise NFL teams in 2023—maybe even the upstart Colts, this certainly soft schedule can be attributed to the Colts finishing with one of the worst records in football this past season at 4-12-1.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Colts are ready to capitalize—and make a surprising playoff push or if another rebuilding season of sorts is in store for Indianapolis, with a very young rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, starting at some point behind center.