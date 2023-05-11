Colts 2023 Regular Season Schedule Unveiled

The Indianapolis Colts 2023 regular season schedule has been officially released, and the Horseshoe faithful now have a better idea logistically of how to cheer on their team each Sunday—and maybe, just maybe on how their season could unfold:
️ THE 2023 SCHEDULE HAS ARRIVED pic.twitter.com/BMSQZzl1eb— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 12, 2023
A few key takeaways from the Colts 2023 regular season schedule unveil:
- Early divisional games: 4 of the Colts’ first 6 games are against divisional foes, meaning Indianapolis will have to get off to a good start—if it’s serious about making a surprise playoff push. Unlikely with a rookie quarterback, but not impossible in the lowly AFC South.
- Road Warriors: From Weeks 13-16, 3 of the 4 Colts’ games will be on the road. Indy will hope to be better battle tested by then, entering the final stretch run of the regular season.
- The Colts, who finished 4-12-1 last season, are unsurprisingly not featured in any Monday Night or Sunday Night contests, but not even a Thursday night matchup either? (Throw us a bone here).
- Colts will get a lot of ‘Spero’ games (via Derek Schultz).
- Did anyone actually win team owner Jim Irsay’s million dollar schedule predicting contest?
Loading comments...