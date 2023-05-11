Colts QB Anthony Richardson Demonstrated His High End Character by ‘Quietly Cleaning Up’ Behind the Scenes

According to 1075 The Fan’s ‘Kevin and Query,’ new Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson recently demonstrated his high-end character by a cleaning up a mess that he otherwise wouldn’t be expected to—and very likely didn’t create all on his own, if at all (via TheRealMrColt):

Jake Query, one of the show’s main hosts, was relayed the story by an individual who recently attended Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s guest speaking appearance for local Indiana Sports Corp’s ‘Locker Room Series’ event this past Tuesday—who recollected the story, which was told to him by the NFL’s vice president of football operations, Troy Vincent, who experienced it firsthand regarding Richardson.

“‘I received this text yesterday,’ said Query. “Hey Jake, I went to the Indiana Sports Corp luncheon on Tuesday. Chris Ballard was the speaker. He told a story about Anthony Richardson, and the NFL’s rookie orientation program. Troy Vincent of the NFL called Ballard after the draft to tell him what an impact Anthony Richardson had left on him at the orientation program.” “Specifically, at the dinner attended by all potential draftees, the room was left a mess. Everyone was leaving and Troy Vincent saw one person who stayed behind and was bussing tables before the staff came back in the room. Vincent walked up and approached him and said, ‘You don’t need to do this.’ To which Anthony Richardson responded, ‘We left this room in an unacceptable condition, and it’s not right for us to expect the staff to clean it all up.” “Vincent said that (he told Richardson) he was free to go, to which Richardson responded, ‘No it’s alright, I’d like to stay and help,’ and he did, until the room was cleaned up entirely. And he was the last person working along with workers on the shift.”

Obviously, it gives a small, but pretty telling glimpse of who Richardson is as a person off-the-field—and why the Colts were so impressed with his character throughout the pre-draft evaluation process (*and may have very well taken him #1 overall, had Indianapolis actually had such a luxury).

There’s a lot of ‘good guys’ in the league who don’t end up having notable or lengthy NFL careers. However, given Richardson’s obvious physical talent, he really has the chance to be special in time—given his natural ability, makeup, and highly regarded work ethic.

There’s a clear reason the Colts are hopeful he can eventually become their next face of the franchise and one of the top leaders in their locker room—at the league’s most important position, which requires it. His clean up may have been a small thing, but it really wasn’t.