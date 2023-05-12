No Winner of Colts Jim Irsay’s ‘Million Dollar Schedule Challenge’—But There’s a Consolation Prize

According to team owner Jim Irsay, there was no winner of his ‘Million Dollar Schedule Challenge,’ as no Indianapolis Colts fan was able to successfully predict 100% of the Horseshoe’s just unveiled 2023 regular season schedule:

OK..."Guess the Colts Schedule Contest"---no winner of $1 Million…but 4 season tickets up for grabs for the closest (2nd prize), and I'll throw in $5,000. Calculating……. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 12, 2023

That being said, he’s still willing to distribute a sizable consolation prize of sorts to the Colts fan who was the closest in accuracy—which is still being calculated right now.

The Colts eccentric owner continues to have a big personality—and whether it’s trivia, playing in a rock band, or helping to launch the ‘Kicking the Stigma’ campaign, he has a big heart for giving and is one of the best professional sports team owners out there.

Who wants to be a millionaire?

Better luck next season, Colts fans!