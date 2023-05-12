 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No Winner of Colts Jim Irsay’s ‘Million Dollar Schedule Challenge’—But There’s a Consolation Prize

Who wants to be a millionaire? Better luck next season, Colts fans.

According to team owner Jim Irsay, there was no winner of his ‘Million Dollar Schedule Challenge,’ as no Indianapolis Colts fan was able to successfully predict 100% of the Horseshoe’s just unveiled 2023 regular season schedule:

That being said, he’s still willing to distribute a sizable consolation prize of sorts to the Colts fan who was the closest in accuracy—which is still being calculated right now.

The Colts eccentric owner continues to have a big personality—and whether it’s trivia, playing in a rock band, or helping to launch the ‘Kicking the Stigma’ campaign, he has a big heart for giving and is one of the best professional sports team owners out there.

