‘Not the Cowboys’: Colts Respond to Titans’ Hilarious Regular Season Schedule Reveal

Rarely, if ever, will you hear me compliment the Tennessee Titans, who are one of the Indianapolis Colts biggest rivals in the AFC South—and have clearly gotten the better of the Horseshoe since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement, winning 6 of the last 8 matchups between the two teams.
(*Although, let’s be honest, #12 owned them, compiling an undefeated 11-0 record).
That being said, their social media team admittedly did an exceptional (and hilarious job) with their 2023 regular season schedule reveal—if you haven’t already seen it:
We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release.— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O
That has led to the Colts social media team to clarify that they’re ‘not the Cowboys’ on the team’s official Twitter account—which is pretty funny in itself:
Look what you've done, @Titans pic.twitter.com/KygXk46oI0— NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2023
For what it’s worth, the Colts also had a pretty fun (and tasteful) reveal of their own, as their pair of stud defensive tackles: DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart took a mystery food tour of their regular season schedule—to try and guess each weekly opponent:
Bon Appétit. pic.twitter.com/HZYbf9jScz— Not the Cowboys (@Colts) May 12, 2023
It wasn’t quite former veteran quarterback Matt Ryan carving up ice sculptures like last year, but the friendly banter between Buckner and Stewart was really fun to hear back-and-forth—who got to try fried gator tail and pierogi among other unique delicacies.
Teams have made it a bit of a holiday for their schedule reveals, each applying their own special twist.
Here’s just a few others that have caught my eye:
should we REALLY make our schedule release video an anime AGAIN?— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 12, 2023
yes yes yesyes
yesyes yes yes yes
yes yes yes yes yes
yes yesyes yes yes
yes yesye yes yes
yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/z7qyNGyWHp
✨ Let the party planning commence ✨— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 12, 2023
Conference room, five minutes.
: pic.twitter.com/zM7SaMSd08
14 challengers enter, 1 elf remains— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2023
This is #DawgPound Wrestling pic.twitter.com/J3MQWLmCc9
