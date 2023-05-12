 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Not the Cowboys’: Colts Respond to Titans’ Hilarious Regular Season Schedule Reveal

The Colts just wanted to make one thing clear...

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: International Series-NFL on Regent Street
Oct 1, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Indianapolis Colts mascot Blue poses in front of NFL shield logo during NFL on Regent Street prior to the International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rarely, if ever, will you hear me compliment the Tennessee Titans, who are one of the Indianapolis Colts biggest rivals in the AFC South—and have clearly gotten the better of the Horseshoe since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement, winning 6 of the last 8 matchups between the two teams.

(*Although, let’s be honest, #12 owned them, compiling an undefeated 11-0 record).

That being said, their social media team admittedly did an exceptional (and hilarious job) with their 2023 regular season schedule reveal—if you haven’t already seen it:

That has led to the Colts social media team to clarify that they’re ‘not the Cowboys’ on the team’s official Twitter account—which is pretty funny in itself:

For what it’s worth, the Colts also had a pretty fun (and tasteful) reveal of their own, as their pair of stud defensive tackles: DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart took a mystery food tour of their regular season schedule—to try and guess each weekly opponent:

It wasn’t quite former veteran quarterback Matt Ryan carving up ice sculptures like last year, but the friendly banter between Buckner and Stewart was really fun to hear back-and-forth—who got to try fried gator tail and pierogi among other unique delicacies.

Teams have made it a bit of a holiday for their schedule reveals, each applying their own special twist.

Here’s just a few others that have caught my eye:

