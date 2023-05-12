Report: Colts Expected to Host Joint Training Camp Practices with Bears Ahead of Week 2 Preseason Game

According to The Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer, the Indianapolis Colts are expected to host joint training camp practices with the Chicago Bears, ahead of the two teams’ Week 2 preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium (Saturday, August 19th at 7 PM EST):

The Colts have been no stranger to hosting joint training camp practices recently, as Indianapolis scrimmaged against the Detroit Lions last offseason, the Carolina Panthers (2021), the Cleveland Browns (2019), and the Baltimore Ravens (2018) over the past five years or so.

The Colts last held joint training camp practices with the Bears back in 2015.

Surprisingly, the Colts have never been the visiting team during joint training camp practices during this period of time.

Of course, the Colts and the Bears already have some familiarity with one another, as Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus was formerly the defensive coordinator for Indianapolis—as are a few members of his current coaching staff.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard actually got his start as a pro scout with the Bears back in 2001—before being promoted to their director of pro scouting in 2012—meaning there’s definitely some connections between the two sides.

It should be a good test for the Colts late in training camp to see how they stack up against non-teammates, where they can increase their overall physicality, intensity, and competitiveness.