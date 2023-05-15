Report: Former Colts Quarterback Matt Ryan To Join CBS Sports as Analyst

Former Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is joining CBS Sports as an analyst, the quarterback announced via Twitter on Monday.

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season.



P.S. - this is not a retirement post pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

Although Ryan is set to become an analyst, he insists that joining the CBS Sports team doesn’t mean he’s officially retiring.

After a rough season in which Ryan tossed 14 touchdowns to 13 interceptions and had career-highs in total turnovers, including 15 fumbles, the Colts opted to let the veteran quarterback walk after just one season in Indianapolis.

In a press release, CBS Sports executive Howard Bryant said, “As one of the NFL’s marquee quarterbacks for the past 15 years, we’re thrilled to add Matt to our talented roster of NFL analysts,” CBS Sports executive Howard Bryant said. “He has played the game at the highest level, including winning an MVP award and taking his team to the Super Bowl, and will bring a fresh perspective to CBS Sports. We look forward to Matt sharing his knowledge, insight and opinions with our viewers and bolstering our NFL coverage.”

Ryan, equally excited, said in CBS Sports’ release, “It is truly an honor to join this exceptional team at CBS Sports.” “I have been blessed to have incredible teammates throughout my career and I am fortunate that will continue here working with and learning from the very best in the industry.”

It remains unclear when Ryan will officially decide to hang up his cleats. For now, though, as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks of his time, Ryan will be breaking down his knowledge of the game as an analyst next season.