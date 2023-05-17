Colts Announce Signing of Rookie WR Josh Downs

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that the team has signed third round wideout Josh Downs (Pick #79) of the 2023 NFL Draft to a rookie contract—which terms of the deal are disclosed below (via Fox59/CBS4’s Mike Chappell):

Colts sign WR Josh Downs. 3rd-round pick due four-year, $5.594m contract with $1.069m SB.

That's 8 of 12 under contract. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) May 16, 2023

While considered undersized at 5’9”, 171 pounds, Downs was highly productive for the Tarheels, catching 94 receptions for 1,029 receiving yards (10.9 ypr. avg.) and 11 touchdown receptions during 11 starts in 2022—earning First-Team All-ACC honors (for a consecutive season).

In addition to his ability to consistently separate, Downs plays much bigger than his size with his competitiveness, tenacity, and ability to make contested catches through contact.

He’s already been developing rapport with Colts top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson throughout the team’s recent mini-camp and should be a reliable safety valve for him at the slot wideout position during the upcoming season. The Colts simply haven’t gotten enough production out of that spot in recent years.

It’s good that Downs is official though, so he can purely focus on playing football this offseason ahead of his debut pro campaign—along with his already other signed rookie teammates.