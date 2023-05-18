Colts’ Gardner Minshew Ready to Support Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts’ offseason workouts have begun as rookies and vets begin to work together prior to OTAs and training camp. New Colts quarterback, Gardner Minshew, spoke to the media on Wednesday and expressed some thoughts on the QB competition and Anthony Richardson.

Minshew not concerned about playing time

Minshew signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract to be the Colts quarterback. Whether that was to be a starting or bridge quarterback or to backup Anthony Richardson remains to be seen. But Minshew isn’t worried about the upcoming quarterback competition or who will be the starter come week one.

“I’m trying to get better and have fun every day, so if I do those things, we’re going to be all right. I think for the team to be the best that we can be, every player has to be the best they can be,” said Minshew of how he’s approaching this offseason. “It’s kind of like fix your own air mask before you help other people. You know what I’m saying? But definitely help other people.”

The former Eagles quarterback is taking Richardson and Sam Ehlinger under his wing to help prepare them and help them improve in any form. “Part of my role is to help him (Richardson) get comfortable... You want to help the room as much as you can... Whether that’s learning the offense or, you know, just what it’s like to prepare for meetings or how to get ready for practice,” Minshew said when asked about his role for the Colts under Shane Steichen.

Minshew Impressed With Richardson

Minshew and Richardson worked with the same quarterback coach earlier in the spring, and the veteran has been impressed with the rookie thus far.

Minshew spoke highly of Richardson’s mentality during the offseason workouts. “He’s coming in with a great attitude. Very humble. Willing to learn, you know, willing to admit he was wrong. Those are all very important things in the process of getting better.”

While some believe Richardson could use a year to sit and learn, Minshew essentially advocated for Richardson to get live game snaps early in his first year. “The thing about quarterback, I think one of the only ways to get better is to play it. So getting that experience is huge. Going out there, seeing looks, feeling the speed, that’s something you really can’t replicate.”

Even if Minshew never plays a snap under center in 2023, the Colts certainly will not regret signing him to mentor these young quarterbacks.