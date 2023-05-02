PFF Projects Colts to Select Notre Dame OT Joe Alt in ‘Way-Too-Early’ 2024 NFL Mock Draft

According to PFF, the Indianapolis Colts will select Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt with the 3rd overall pick in their ‘Way-Too-Early 2024 NFL Mock Draft’—fresh off this year’s draft:

3. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: OT JOE ALT, NOTRE DAME The Colts have their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson, now it’s time to build around him. Alt led all tackles in the country in overall grade (91.4) and run-blocking grade (91.0). He was also sixth among Power Five ones in pressure rate allowed (2.1%). He has a massive frame at 6-foot-8, 315 pounds and told me he has over a seven-foot wingspan. Alt looks like the best offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell.

Should Bernhard Raimann struggle this season—who the team has high hopes for after he improved a lot down the stretch during 2022, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Colts look at the options at left tackle next offseason. It’s also possible 2023 4th round pick, BYU’s Blake Freeland, could eventually be a long-term option down the road—if he fully develops.

Alt started all 13 games for the Fighting Irish as a sophomore at left tackle and has protected the blindside for 21 consecutive starts there. He earned AP and PFF First-Team All-American honors this past season respectively.

It would be fun to have two former Fighting Irish alum anchoring the left side—Alt, along with perennial All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson.

The Colts new assistant offensive line coach Chris Watt also filled the same coaching position with the Fighting Irish this past season, so he’s obviously already familiar with Alt.

Alt has all the makings of a franchise left tackle and will make some NFL team very happy.

That being said, for Colts fans, the real prize may here may be the player taken a pick just before Alt, Ohio State star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., whose father of course is one of the greatest wide receivers in Colts franchise history, as well as in the NFL—as a Hall of Famer.

Pairing Harrison Jr. with new franchise quarterback hopeful Anthony Richardson would have the makings of a downright dangerous duo for many years to come—and if you’re the Colts, you may have to seriously consider trading up in such a fun scenario.

Nevertheless, this is all fictional at this stage, as I don’t expect the Colts to have the 3rd worst record in the NFL next season, not with playing in the AFC South, and not with Steichen and Richardson’s much anticipated arrivals. This team should hover around 7 wins.