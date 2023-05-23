Colts Reacts Survey: OTAs Begin for Indy

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Indianapolis Colts fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

While OTAs have just begun for Indianapolis, things have been awfully quiet for the Colts.

With that being said, we’ll take the opportunity to see how Colts fans are feeling on a select few questions and gauge their collective pulse.

Chief among them are questions regarding some of the Colts key players such as Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard, and yes, even whether the Horseshoe can be a potential surprise playoff team in the lowly AFC South.

After all, stranger things have happened in the NFL—even as recently as last season.