Report: Colts Sign Former Giants Tight End Kaden Smith

The Indianapolis Colts have signed former New York Giants tight end Kaden Smith and waived guard Harris Lachance, according to the team.

A former sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 out of Stanford, Smith spent a short period of time with the 49ers before landing with the Giants. In three seasons with New York, Smith hauled in 52 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith’s best season as a pro came in 2019, and he appeared in 33 total games for the Giants over a three-year period. The Colts currently have six different tight ends on their roster, which includes Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree, Pharaoh Brown and rookie Will Mallory.

Now Smith, who brings a fair amount of production in his career, joins a fairly crowded tight end room and will have to compete for a roster spot in the coming months.