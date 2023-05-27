 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Reacts Survey: Indy Fans Confident Anthony Richardson Will Start the Opener

The Colts have some questions at this point of the offseason, but fans have initial optimism for Indianapolis.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: MAY 25 Indianapolis Colts OTA Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While he’s currently splitting reps at OTAs, many Indianapolis Colts fans believe that rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will be the starter for the opener.

Specifically, 80% of Colts fans believe that Richardson will ultimately get the nod over Gardner Minshew—and that may ultimately be for the best, as the #4 overall pick had limited starts at Florida and quite frankly, could use the experience and the game day reps:

Meanwhile, the optimism for former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard starting the opener isn’t quite as high—due to his ongoing recovery from a second back surgery, over inexperience.

While Leonard has been “progressing well” in his rehabilitation, he remains without a clear timetable for his return.

Colts fans have picked up on that current uncertainty regarding “The Maniac”, as only 63% of the Horseshoe faithful believe he’ll be ready for Week 1:

Don’t count the Colts out though as nearly 50% of Indy fans believe that the team has the ability to be a surprise AFC playoff team:

