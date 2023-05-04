Report: Former Colts Safety Rodney McLeod Signing With Browns

Veteran safety Rodney Mcleod, who spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, is signing with the Cleveland Browns, according to several different reports.

McLeod appeared in all 17 games for Indianapolis in 2022 and set career highs in combined tackles (96), pass deflections (8) and tackles for loss (8). McLeod also recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

With McLeod now in Cleveland, the Colts’ safety room consists of Julian Blackmon, second-year players Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II and rookie Daniel Scott.

Thomas shined as a rookie seventh-round selection out of Yale, recording four interceptions and 52 combined tackles in ten starts. Cross didn’t see much playing time as a rookie but recorded 17 combined tackles and a fumble recovery. Indianapolis is hoping Cross can make more of an impact heading into his second season.

While the Colts are young at the safety position, several of their starters have been very productive over the last few seasons. Indianapolis is always looking to add competition under GM Chris Ballard, so that doesn’t necessarily rule out bringing in a veteran option. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Colts elected to role with their young tandem of safeties for 2023.