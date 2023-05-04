Colts Waive 5 Players on Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that the team has waived five players including: defensive end Kameron Cline, tight end Nikola Kalinic, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, defensive tackle Chris Williams, and tight end Jalen Wydermyer:

It comes just two days after the Colts had waived running backs Darrynton Evans and Aaron Shampklin, cornerback David Vereen, and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Clearly, the Colts are making roster room for their massive 12-person 2023 NFL Draft Class.

There’s one veteran, who’s still on the Colts roster interestingly enough, quarterback Nick Foles. The Colts now have #4 draft pick Anthony Richardson, as well as backups Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger also at the position.

It seems unlikely they’ll carry four quarterbacks, and Foles was a favorite of ex-head coach Frank Reich—not Shane Steichen. Perhaps the Colts are seeing if he’ll retire to save the additional $1.5M of otherwise dead cap money with a release? Unless they just want another veteran arm at quarterback for training camp?

Foles’ film from last season wasn’t great by any means, and he might meet the same ice cold free agent market as former Colts starter Matt Ryan seems to be facing—the latter who may start a career in football broadcasting soon.

What we do know is that at least a few more Colts cuts should be coming imminently.