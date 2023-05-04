Report: Colts Agree to Terms With Rookie Tight End Will Mallory

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with rookie tight end Will Mallory, according to Aaron Wilson.

According to Wilson, Mallory’s contract is a four-year, $4.13 million, which includes a $290,592 signing bonus.

Mallory, a fifth-round pick out of Miami, started 12 games for the Hurricanes in 2021 and hauled in 30 passes for 347 and four touchdowns, according to miamihurricanes.com. In 2021, Mallory played in 11 games and started seven games. He hauled in 22 catches for 329 and four touchdowns, per the team site.

Mallory joins a tight end room with plenty of talent, including Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson and Drew Ogletree. Mallory also ran a 4.54 40-yard dash time, which was the fastest of all tight ends in the 2023 draft. Mallory will add another vertical threat to Indianapolis’ passing game while also creating tough competition for the tight end group as he looks to compete for a roster spot in the coming months.