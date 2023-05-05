Report: Colts Part Ways With Quarterback Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with veteran quarterback Nick Foles, according to Zak Keefer, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

A move that was always coming: Colts have released QB Nick Foles. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 5, 2023

Foles, who came over the Indianapolis last offseason, appeared in three games the Colts in 2022 and started in two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants.

In three total games. Foles had 224 passing yards and zero touchdowns to four interceptions.

With Foles originally brought in with former Colts head coach Frank Reich, the veteran quarterback was expected to be released. The move became official on Friday.

Cutting Foles saves the Colts $2.1 million, per IndyStar. Indianapolis brought in veteran Gardner Minshew to go along with new rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson and Sam Ehlinger, so Foles’ release makes sense.

Although Foles didn’t perform well last season, he is a former Super Bowl MVP and has experience playing for a handful of teams over the last few seasons. Now, the veteran quarterback will hit the open market after just one season with the Colts.