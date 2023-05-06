Early Rookie Numbers for Colts’ Class of 2023 Unveiled

On Friday, the Indianapolis Colts unveiled their jersey numbers for their rookie class of 2023, and there are a handful of sleek pairings:

That being said, unless you’re buying an Anthony Richardson, Julius Brents, or Josh Downs jersey, a lot of these Colts rookies numbers may ultimately change—as the active roster ultimately gets trimmed down to 53 players after this year’s training camp and preseason.

I, for one though, am really excited about some of these player-number combinations.

It’s worth noting that Colts top pick Anthony Richardson is moving away from the “AR-15” nickname he had at the University of Florida because of the nationwide gun violence crisis, while he’ll transition to #5—which was his first jersey number as a youth football player in Miami, Florida. While Richardson had considered #2 to honor Cam Newton, he has decided he wants to create his own legacy with the Colts.