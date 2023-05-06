 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts Rookies Anthony Richardson, Josh Downs Already Showcasing Initial Chemistry

The early chemistry between the Colts rookie quarterback to wide receiver combination is encouraging.

By Luke Schultheis
2023 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Two Indianapolis Colts rookies, quarterback Anthony Richardson and wide receiver Josh Downs, are already putting in extra reps together after recently being drafted by the Horseshoe—with an eye towards hitting the 2023 regular season running.

And yes, that includes even recently playing pitch-and-catch in a hotel parking lot:

What Downs, at a listed 5’9”, 171 pounds, may lack in ideal size, he makes up for with his ability to consistently separate, make contested catches, and play fearless. If he had been a bit bigger, he likely would not have been available at Pick #79 in the 3rd round by the Colts.

Not to mention, passion for the game, as Downs had one of the most impassioned draft phone calls you may ever hear—after having his name freshly called by the Colts. Pound-for-pound, Downs has a chance to be one of the biggest difference makers for Indy in 2023.

He should be an immediate safety valve for Richardson—especially in new Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s offense. He’s a different kind of receiver than the Colts have had in the past, and that may be for the best—given their lack of production from the slot recently.

Richardson and Downs have already begun developing initial chemistry with one another—which could be the start of some special things to come for Indianapolis:

If they keep this up, the pairing has the potential to be among the most productive rookie quarterback to wide receiver combination in the NFL this upcoming season.

The last such combination for the Colts, Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton, went on to become one of the NFL’s best duos over the past decade—and also, franchise all-time greats in the process.

While initial expectations should be tempered a bit for Richardson and Downs from such a lofty comparison, don’t rule out the chance for initial meaningful production—especially if they keep putting in the work together. If nothing else, their early chemistry is encouraging.

