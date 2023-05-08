 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts Sign Former Butler WR Tyler Adams After Rookie Mini-Camp Tryout

The Colts have added a local collegiate standout following an impressive rookie mini-camp showing.

By Luke Schultheis
NFL: MAY 06 Colts Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to KPRCR’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts are signing former Butler University wide receiver Tyler Adams following an impressive rookie-mini camp tryout this past week:

The 5’11”, 195 pound wideout caught 39 receptions for 689 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns receptions this past season for the Bulldogs—earning 2022 All-PFL honorable mention and Academic Honor roll accolades respectively.

He started his collegiate career at Harvard before grad transferring to Butler this past season. He ran a 4.45 forty time at his Harvard Pro Day in March.

The Louisville, Ohio, native is a local talent that the Colts have signed from ‘their own backyard’ at Butler.

Adams will have the chance to showcase this talent with the Colts likely throughout training camp and the preseason—with the chance to make an immediate impact on special teams, should he stick to either the team’s active roster or practice squad.

