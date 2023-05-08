 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Former Browns Veteran OL Chris Hubbard Recently Visited Colts

The Colts hosted a veteran offensive lineman with versatility and starting experience to potentially bolster their depth.

By Luke Schultheis
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard recently visited the Indianapolis Colts:

The 6’4”, 295 pound offensive lineman made a start last season for the Browns, and as Fowler pointed out, has made 49 career starts with both the Browns and Steelers.

Hubbard played limited snaps in 2022 as a left tackle (3) and in-line tight end (36), but it’s worth noting that he did have 220 total snaps at right guard for the Browns in 2020—which remains the Colts biggest question mark along their starting offensive line.

While it doesn’t seem like he’s a ‘plug-and-play’ starter at right guard if signed—by any means, it does appear that Hubbard is a veteran with starting experience and versatility along the o-line that could push for a potential roster spot as additional depth.

