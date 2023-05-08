Colts Sign Four Undrafted Free Agents; Waive Four Others

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday the team has signed wide receiver Tyler Adams, wide receiver Kody Case, offensive tackle Matthew Vanderslice, and defensive tackle Jamal Woods, while waiving wide receiver Cody Chrest, cornerback Tyler Richardson, running back Titus Swen, and wide receiver Braxton Westfield.

Adams is a local standout, who played his final collegiate season at Butler University. Meanwhile, Kody Case from Illinois (and South Dakota) had one of the big plays of rookie minicamp this past weekend:

Anthony Richardson drills his first true deep ball of camp. 55-yard post right on the money to Kody Case. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) May 6, 2023

Vanderslice is a 6’7”, 329 pound offensive tackle from Northern Iowa, who has ideal size and started in all 11 games for the Panthers this past season.

Lastly, Jamal Woods was a former interior defensive line standout for Illinois, and while undersized, he possesses pretty good athleticism for his position.

All players should provide extra depth for training camp and preseason, while hoping to eventually earn a spot on the Colts final active roster or even practice squad.