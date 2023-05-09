Colts Invite XFL Star WR Jahcour Pearson to Team’s Minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts have recently invited XFL standout wide receiver Jahcour Pearson of the Seattle Sea Dragons to the team’s minicamp scheduled for mid-June:

Pearson is a 5’7”, 178 pound wideout who played collegiately at both Western Kentucky and Ole Miss, before recently starring in the once again, revived XFL this year.

He’s fast, having run a 4.42 forty time at his Pro Day back in March of 2022.

He’s also been productive—leading the XFL in receptions (60), receiving yards (670), and first down receptions (32) during 10 starts in 2023.

The Colts receivers room is crowded and won’t necessarily be easy to break into, featuring Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, rookie third round pick Josh Downs, as well as depth pieces such as Ashton Dulin and Isaiah McKenzie.

However, Pearson will still get an initial opportunity to impress at minicamp—with an eye towards getting signed for at least training camp and the preseason, and then if all goes well, hoping for either an active roster or practice squad spot this upcoming season.