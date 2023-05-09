Report: Colts Sign Former Packers Wide Receiver Juwann Winfree To One-Year Deal

The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to add to their receiving corps, signing former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Juwann Winfree to a one-year deal, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Excited for Juwann Winfree agreeing to a one year deal with the @Colts @OnlyOne_JW — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) May 9, 2023

Winfree adds more versatility to the Colts’ wide receiver room, standing at 6-1, 210 pounds. A former sixth-round pick out of Colorado, Winfree spent his first season in the league with the Denver Broncos before getting an opportunity with Green Bay in 2020 as part of their practice squad.

In his career, Winfree has recorded nine receptions for 75 yards in 15 total games played (13 for Green Bay over the last three seasons, including playoffs).

Although Winfree doesn’t have a ton of playing experience, he is an intriguing player that adds another speed element to the Colts’ offense, as he ran a 4.4 40-time at the Combine back in 2019.

After spending the last three seasons with the Packers, Winfree now joins a fairly crowded wideout room in Indianapolis and will have his chance to compete over the next few months.