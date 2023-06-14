Report: Colts Place S Daniel Scott on IR After Suffering Torn ACL During OTA’s

Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Daniel Scott tore his ACL during OTA’s last week and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season, the team announced via Twitter Wednesday.

We have placed S Daniel Scott on the Injured Reserve list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 14, 2023

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Scott tore his ACL during the last play of OTA’s last week.

Colts’ rookie fifth-round pick, safety Daniel Scott, tore his ACL on the last play of OTA’s last week and was placed on the Injured Reserve list today, per source. Scott is now out for the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 14, 2023

According to Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan, Scott had been watching OTA’s from afar over the previous two days, and now we have a better understanding as to why the rookie hadn’t been participating.

5th round pick from Cal. Has been watching the last two days of work. https://t.co/ub0NVqrHxl — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) June 14, 2023

Scott, a fifth-round selection out of Cal back in April’s draft, had been seeing some reps prior to suffering his season-ending injury. Despite being a rookie, Scott would’ve likely played a fairly significant role for Indianapolis’ special teams unit in 2023.

With Scott now out for the season, the Colts’ secondary, which was already very thin depth-wise and fairly young, gets even thinner. Given that some of their rookies are already dealing with minor injuries, including Darius Rush and JuJu Brents, Indianapolis may be wise to look into the veteran market to bring in some help at either corner or safety.