Report: Colts Place S Daniel Scott on IR After Suffering Torn ACL During OTA’s

Indianapolis loses one of their safeties for the 2023 season.

By Andrew Thomison
NFL: MAY 06 Colts Minicamp Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts rookie safety Daniel Scott tore his ACL during OTA’s last week and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season, the team announced via Twitter Wednesday.

Additionally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Scott tore his ACL during the last play of OTA’s last week.

According to Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan, Scott had been watching OTA’s from afar over the previous two days, and now we have a better understanding as to why the rookie hadn’t been participating.

Scott, a fifth-round selection out of Cal back in April’s draft, had been seeing some reps prior to suffering his season-ending injury. Despite being a rookie, Scott would’ve likely played a fairly significant role for Indianapolis’ special teams unit in 2023.

With Scott now out for the season, the Colts’ secondary, which was already very thin depth-wise and fairly young, gets even thinner. Given that some of their rookies are already dealing with minor injuries, including Darius Rush and JuJu Brents, Indianapolis may be wise to look into the veteran market to bring in some help at either corner or safety.

