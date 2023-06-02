Report: Colts To Have Joint Practices With Philadelphia Eagles Prior to Third Preseason Game

Along with the Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts will also have joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to their third preseason game, according to Mike Chappell.

Along with joint work with Bears, Colts will have joint practices with Philly prior to 3rd preseason game. — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) June 2, 2023

Given Philadelphia’s success last season, which included a Super Bowl appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs, they’ll be an intriguing test for a very young Colts’ team with a new head coach in former Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Steichen told local media members on Friday that the Colts will travel to Philadelphia to have their joint practices with the Eagles.

The Eagles are considered by many to be the NFL’s top team in the NFC, so the joint practices and preseason game will provide fans with a closer look into how different the team could look with a young rookie signal caller in Anthony Richardson potentially facing off against one of the league’s best defenses, even if it is only for a drive or two.

With that said, some teams around the league opt to give their starters more playing time in the final preseason game because of the gap that follows prior to the regular season kicking off, so there’s a chance the new-look Indy offense could see more of Philly’s starters for a longer period of time.

Now instead of just facing off during the preseason, Indianapolis will see the Eagles briefly for joint practices later this offseason as well.