Report: Colts in Discussions With Free-Agent WR Breshad Perriman After Workout on Friday

The Indianapolis Colts worked out free-agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Friday and are in discussions with him potentially signing in Indianapolis, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Perriman, a former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015 out of UCF, has bounced around the league some after spending his first two seasons with the Ravens.

In addition to playing for Baltimore, the veteran wideout has also played for the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, New York Jets in 2020 and then again in Tampa Bay from 2021-2022. In total, the veteran has recorded 145 receptions for 2,343 yards and 16 touchdowns.

At 29 years old, Perriman would not only bring quite a bit of playing experience with him, as he’s played in 80 career games, including 25 starts over the course of his career. Additionally, he would also add another speed element to Indianapolis’ wideout room.

Perriman found the most success during his three years spent with the Buccaneers, scoring eight of his 16 career touchdowns and recording a total of 922 of his 2,343 career receiving yards.

If he signs with the Colts, Perriman would be joining a crowded receiving room that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Ashton Dulin and others.

It should be noted that Pittman Jr. is dealing with a hip injury, according to several different reports. Head coach Shane Steichen did tell local media members Friday that Pittman’s issue is minor. Rookie Josh Downs is also dealing with a minor knee injury, so the potential signing of Perriman could be more insurance-based if either of Pittman Jr. or Downs have to miss significant time.