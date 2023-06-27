Colts Nominated for the 2023 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award

The Indianapolis Colts have been nominated for the 2023 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award, presented by ESPN—driven by their successful ‘Kicking the Stigma’ social campaign to help promote mental health awareness and education:

We have been nominated for the 2023 #SportsHumanitarian Team of the Year Award.



Never stop #KickingTheStigma. pic.twitter.com/bBb22kWzd8 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 27, 2023

Via ESPN, regarding the spirit of the award and its presentation:

“The ninth annual Sports Humanitarian Awards is a celebration of the impact made by athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world. For the second-straight year, the Sports Humanitarian Awards will combine with The 2023 ESPYS Presented by Capital One for a week of inspirational programming that showcases service, character and achievement in sports. The ESPYS will air live on ABC on July 12 at 8 p.m. ET.”

Per ESPN, regarding the Colts recent nomination:

“Indianapolis Colts One in five American adults will suffer from some form of a mental health disorder in their lifetime. That’s why the Colts became the first major sports franchise to launch a sweeping initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders, remove the stigma associated with mental health, and raise funds to support projects and organizations to improve mental health. That effort, Kicking The Stigma, launched in 2020 and already has financially supported close to 50 organizations in Indiana and beyond. The team has funded anti-stigma training, mental health first aid, a major university institute to study and battle stigma, national PSAs, and efforts to educate fans. The team also has an intentional focus on targeting underserved populations to ensure they have access to important resources and helping train and develop more mental health professionals.”

While there’s a lot of impressive nominees this year—including the Connecticut Sun, New York Jets, and San Antonio Spurs, the Colts can already hang their helmets high knowing they’ve made a highly positive impact on society and their communities at-large: