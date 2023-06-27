Indianapolis Colts Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2023 training camp scheduled was released on Tuesday. Indianapolis made an official announcement on Twitter Tuesday evening.

The #ColtsCamp schedule is here! — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 27, 2023

Once again, practices will take place at Grand Park Sports Complex, where the Colts have held their training camp for the last several years. In addition to camp being held at Grand Park, fans will again be allowed to attend for free.

Practices will run from July 26-August 17, which includes multiple evening practices and two joint sessions with the Chicago Bears. Additionally, the Colts will have joint practice sessions in Pennsylvania with the Philadelphia Eagles, which is the first time Indianapolis has had multiple joint practice sessions with more than one team during training camp.

Here are all of the dates and times for Indianapolis’ 2023 training camp, per the teams’ release.

Wednesday, July 26: 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Friday, July 28: 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Saturday, July 29: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 31: 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 1: 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 3: 9:00 am - 10:45 a.m.

Saturday, August 5: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 6: 2:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, August 10: 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, August 15: 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, August 16: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 17: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

You can find additional information regarding the Colts’ training camp schedule, including theme days and where to get tickets, by going to Colts.com.