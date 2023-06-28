PFF Names Colts LT Bernhard Raimann as 2023 Season ‘Breakout Candidate’

According to PFF, Indianapolis Colts starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann has been named their breakout candidate for the Horseshoe ahead of the 2023 campaign:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: OT BERNHARD RAIMANN Raimann experienced some growing pains in the first weeks of his NFL career, but as the season progressed, and the Colts started to fall apart, he played better and better. In the second half of the season, he earned a 77.1 overall grade that ranked 17th among offensive tackles. He was also one of only 10 offensive tackles to earn 74.0-plus grades in both run blocking and pass protection.

The 2022 third round pick of the Colts was a bit raw, but saw initial playing time along the blindside, starting 11 games as a rookie in relief of since departed (and floundering) starter Matt Pryor. While Raimann initially struggled, showing early growing pains, he showed a lot of growth and development down the season’s stretch.

He showcased enough, where the Colts have yet to bring in serious competition to try to supplant him at left tackle—meaning they believe the job is firmly his to lose right now.

Raimann finished the season as PFF’s 25th best graded offensive tackle with a +73.3 overall grade, allowing 27 total QB pressures and 7 sacks in pass protection, as well as committing 9 total penalties. He still earned solid grades as a pass blocker (+71.4) and run blocker (+74.7) respectively.

Raimann has showed high-end athleticism, lateral quickness, and ability to climb defenses as a run blocker, but he does need to get stronger and stouter as a pass blocker—as he’s particularly susceptible to a good bull rush.

However, Raimann showed quite a few flashes last season, and if he can take a sophomore leap, the Colts offensive line can rebound after a disappointing season. It’s too early to tell whether Raimann can be a ‘franchise left tackle’ for the Horseshoe, but he’s shown enough where there’s hope he can be a long-term answer at the position.