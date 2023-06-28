Former Colts Pro Bowler Vontae Davis Still Holds PFF’s Highest Graded Season at Cornerback

PFF recently went through its all-time highest graded players at each position or certain facets of the game, and it turns out that former Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis remains their best graded cornerback from his impressive 2014 campaign:

Defensive Grade: Vontae Davis, Indianapolis Colts (93.3; 2014) Most remember Davis for his impromptu retirement during halftime of a 2018 Week 2 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, but he does also lay claim to the best PFF defensive grade at corner. Davis just barely overtook Asante Samuel’s record, set back in 2006, by just 0.1 grading points. Along with Charles Woodson (2009) and Chris Harris Jr. (2012), Davis is one of just three corners to ever earn 90-plus grades in both coverage and run defense grades.

Considering it’s 9 years later, and that’s a noteworthy accomplishment by Davis.

That season, Davis had 42 tackles (35 solo), 4 interceptions, 18 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during 15 starts. In coverage, Davis was targeted 71 times for 31 receptions (43.7% completion rate), 405 receiving yards (13.1 ypr. avg.), 0 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, and an opposing passer rating of just 38.8.

Originally a 2009 first round pick of the Miami Dolphins, Davis was traded to the Colts just ahead of the 2012 regular season for a second round pick. It became one of the best moves of now, much maligned ex-general manager Ryan Grigson’s past tenure.

Davis quickly became a 2x Pro Bowler (2014-15) in Indianapolis, and one of the league’s top shutdown cornerbacks. While his peak was fairly short-lived due to injuries, he’s one of the best cornerbacks in Colts franchise history.

Even though Davis’s impressive 10-year pro career came to a highly scrutinized ending after he abruptly retired during the first half in a 2018 game with the Buffalo Bills—and that was a clear lapse in judgment, it shouldn’t overshadow what was otherwise a very productive, at times All-Star caliber career with the Colts at starting cornerback.

He had one of the best cornerback seasons in recent memory in Indianapolis.