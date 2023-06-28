Report: Colts’ CB Isaiah Rodgers Expected To Be Suspended for 2023 Season for Gambling Violations

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is expected to receive a season-long suspension for alleged gambling violations, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, “a handful of NFL players” will likely be receiving season-long suspensions along with Rodgers. An announcement is expected to be made sometime this week.

A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7hPaqJOQlN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023

The news comes just a few weeks after Matt Rybaltowski of Sportshandle.com originally released a report that mentioned a Colts player was being investigated for allegedly violating the NFL’s non-gambling policy. That player was later revealed as Rodgers.

Rodgers released a statement via his Twitter back on June 5, which said, in part, “I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation.”

A sixth-round selection in 2020, Rodgers has seen a fair amount of playing time at cornerback and as a kick returner for the Colts over the last few seasons and might have been in line to have a more significant role this season.

The NFL handed out several suspensions for the same type of violations earlier this offseason. Other players recently suspended include Washington’s defensive end Shaka Toney, Detroit’s wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore, all of whom received indefinite suspensions. Lions’ wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were also found to be in violation of the league’s non-gambling policy and received six-game suspensions.

Now, it appears Rodgers will be suspended for the entirety of the 2023 season. The 25-year-old cornerback is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent next offseason.