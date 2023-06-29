Report: Colts waive CB Isaiah Rodgers, DE Rashod Berry following suspensions for gambling violations

The Indianapolis Colts have waived cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and defensive end Rashod Berry, the team announced in a statement on Thursday. Both moves come shortly after each player received indefinite suspensions for violating the NFL’s non-gambling policy.

We have waived DE Rashod Berry and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 29, 2023

Following the release of both players, Colts’ GM Chris Ballard released a statement, per the Communications team:

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

The suspensions of Rodgers Sr. and Berry will last through ‘at least the 2023 season,’ according to multiple reports. All players mentioned in the original reports may petition for reinstatement following the conclusion of the 2023 season, according to Tom Pelissero.

These players may petition for reinstatement at the conclusion of the 2023 season.



In addition, Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans is suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 29, 2023

Berry was originally signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad prior to the team’s season finale against the Houston Texans, according to James Boyd, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

The #Colts signed Rashod Berry off the #Jaguars’ practice squad prior to Indy’s season finale against Houston last year. He was on the active roster in the Colts’ year-ending loss to the Texans. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 29, 2023

Rodgers Sr. was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and had played a fair amount at both cornerback and as a kick returner on special teams during his time in Indianapolis.

Now, both players have been released and will need to apply for reinstatement after this season before being able to potentially play for another NFL franchise.