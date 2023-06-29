 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Colts waive CB Isaiah Rodgers, DE Rashod Berry following suspensions for gambling violations

Both moves come shortly after each player received indefinite suspensions for violating the NFL’s non-gambling policy.

By Andrew Thomison
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts have waived cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and defensive end Rashod Berry, the team announced in a statement on Thursday. Both moves come shortly after each player received indefinite suspensions for violating the NFL’s non-gambling policy.

Following the release of both players, Colts’ GM Chris Ballard released a statement, per the Communications team:

“We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

The suspensions of Rodgers Sr. and Berry will last through ‘at least the 2023 season,’ according to multiple reports. All players mentioned in the original reports may petition for reinstatement following the conclusion of the 2023 season, according to Tom Pelissero.

Berry was originally signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad prior to the team’s season finale against the Houston Texans, according to James Boyd, a Colts writer for The Athletic.

Rodgers Sr. was a sixth-round pick in 2020 and had played a fair amount at both cornerback and as a kick returner on special teams during his time in Indianapolis.

Now, both players have been released and will need to apply for reinstatement after this season before being able to potentially play for another NFL franchise.

