Colts Sign Veteran WR Breshad Perriman; Waive WR Tyler Adams

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team has signed veteran wideout Breshad Perriman and waived another fellow wide receiver, undrafted rookie Tyler Adams, in a corresponding active roster move.

Originally a 2015 first round pick of the Baltimore Ravens out of UCF, the 6’2”, 215 pound Perriman was once considered a draft bust, but has successfully carved out a rather lengthy NFL career with some prior productive seasons under his belt.

He’s played for the Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Jets organizations and is coming off a 2022 season for the Bucs in which he caught 9 receptions for 110 receiving yards and a touchdown reception during 11 games.

In his well-traveled 7-year playing career, Perriman has caught 145 receptions for 2,343 receiving yards (16.2 ypr. avg.) and 16 touchdown receptions.

Like the Isaiah McKenzie signing by the Colts earlier this offseason, Perriman figures to be another cheap veteran signing for added depth at wide receiver.

Of course, Perriman’s biggest calling card is his blistering fast speed, having run a 4.25 forty time at the NFL Combine many years ago in 2015. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has been regarded as throwing a pretty deep ball, so Perriman could serve as another deep threat and stretch-the-field option (as well as a speed weapon on some occasional gadget plays).

Unfortunately, it does put an end to Tyler Adams’ fun run on the Colts, who was a Butler product and initially signed after his strong performance at rookie minicamp.