Report: Colts Player Under Investigation by NFL for Potential Gambling Policy Violation

The NFL is currently investigating an Indianapolis Colts player who may be in violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to Ari Meirov. The original report came from Matt Rybaltowski, a writer for sportshandle.com.

A #Colts players is being investigated for gambling on games and there's evidence the player placed hundreds of wagers, including bets involving the Colts, per @MattRybaltowski of @sports_handle. The player is not considered a "star" but the average fan has likely heard of him. pic.twitter.com/a3KYvXUO0A — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, a Colts team official said, “We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time.”

While the identity of the player has not been released, the league has a very clear and concise policy against betting on all games, regardless of the time of the season or reason for doing so.

Just recently, the league suspended five players, including four players of the Detroit Lions, for violating the league’s gambling policy. The players suspended for the Lions were wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore, wideout Jameson Williams and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill. Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was also suspended.

Williams and Berryhill were suspended for six games for the upcoming 2023 season, while the other remaining players received indefinite suspensions.

The investigation appears to still be ongoing, and speculation on the player in question still continues.