Report: Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr Under Investigation by NFL for Potential Gambling Violations

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is under investigation by the NFL for “multiple gambling infractions,” according to Destin Adams of Horseshoe Huddle.

The original report came from Matt Rybaltowski, a writer for sportshandle.com.

In his report, Rybaltowski stated that only one player was involved in the potential incident, and “Indiana Gaming Commission Deputy Director Jenny Reske told Sports Handle Monday that the IGC is looking into the potential violations by the Colts player.”

“I can confirm that we have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments,” Reske said, via Rybaltowski’s report. “The IGC is not the lead agency because it involves violations of league policy. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to see if it requires any regulatory action.”

The site also stated “an investigation into a Colts player’s “pervasive” betting, including wagers placed on his own team. The player was not named in the report, nor did team officials reveal his identity,” according to ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Holder also reports that “team sources said the sportsbook account was opened under the name of an associate of Rodgers.” Additionally, according to the sources that Holder mentions, “approximately 100 bets were placed on the account over an undisclosed amount of time, including on Colts games. Most of the bets were in the $25-$50 range, although there was at least one low four-figure bet.”

Rodgers, a sixth-round selection by the Colts in 2020, has played a significant role for Indianapolis’ secondary and on special teams as a punt and kick returner.

Indianapolis opted to go with very young cornerbacks throughout this offseason, and given Rodgers’ ascension over the last couple of seasons, many anticipated him being a starter for the Colts’ secondary in 2023.

Just recently, the league suspended five players, including four players of the Detroit Lions, for violating the league’s gambling policy. The players suspended for the Lions were wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore, wide receiver Jameson Williams and wide receiver Stanley Berryhill. Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was also suspended.

Williams and Berryhill were suspended for six games for the upcoming 2023 season, while the other remaining players received indefinite suspensions.

The investigation appears to still be ongoing, and even though Rodgers has been identified as the player who is being looked into, he has not been found guilty.

If Rodgers is found guilty — given the league’s recent suspensions handed out to the aforementioned players for Detroit and Washington, he could be looking at a one-year suspension at minimum.