NFL.com on Colts’ Jonathan Taylor: ‘Could be the player to reset the running back market’

According to NFL.com’s Anthony Holzman-Escareno, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who’s set to become a 2024 free agent, could reset the market at his position—as he was mentioned for the ‘All-Paid Team of Tomorrow’:

ON THE RADAR: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: Taylor was in Barkley’s spot on this list last year and could be the player to reset the market. Taylor won the rushing triple crown (led in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns) in 2021, and given his age, a return to form could put him in line for a top-of-market deal. Given his position, however, the franchise tag could be in his future.

Taylor and his representation will likely be keeping a close eye on what happens with the New York Giants Saquon Barkley, who’s also entering a contract year, and vice versa—as each premier workhorse could set the market for the league’s highest paid running back (with the other ultimately surpassing them in ensuing contract negotiations).

Despite a down 2022 campaign, as he was limited by a lingering ankle injury, Taylor still has youth at 24 years of age, special athletic ability, and otherwise pristine durability working in his favor. He’s just a year removed from a 2021 season in which he rushed for 1,811 rushing yards on 332 carries to go along with a whopping 18 rushing touchdowns.

The lack of mileage last season (192 carries) could help his quest for a rebound season.

Sharing the backfield with new top rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts figure to lean heavily on Taylor to help with the initial transition. If fully healthy—following ankle surgery, Taylor could potentially shatter the contract ceiling for elite NFL running backs.

He’s one of the best backs in the business, and he’ll be extra motivated—with a potential looming lucrative pay day.