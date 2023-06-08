Report: Cowboys Sign Colts Free Agent Edge Ben Banogu

According to the Dallas Morning News Michael Gehlken, the Dallas Cowboys have signed Indianapolis Colts free agent edge Ben Banogu:

This move is now official. Cowboys have signed DE Ben Banogu.

Despite his high end athleticism, things never worked out for the former 2019 second round pick of Indianapolis. The Colts didn’t show any interest in re-signing Banogu, and he could probably use a fresh start anyways. It’ll be a homecoming of sorts for the Texas native.

In 50 career games for the Colts, Banogu recorded 29 tackles (13 solo), 2.5 sacks, a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and 6 total QB hits.

Even with injuries at times along the Colts defensive line, Banogu struggled seeing the football field, and he was even a healthy scratch for stretches on game days. The fact that he couldn’t carve out a situational pass rushing role as a rotational edge or even become a key special teams contributor pretty much ended any hope of him remaining in Indy.

That being said, the change of scenery could be good for Banogu—who some thought may eventually break out like another TCU alum, Jerry Hughes, in time, but so far hasn’t. Maybe like Hughes, it’ll all click with another team, but realistically, it likely won’t. That doesn’t mean Banogu can’t contribute elsewhere though.