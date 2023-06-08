 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Cowboys Hiring Colts’ John Park as New Director of Strategic Football Operations

The Colts have lost another member of their analytics team this offseason.

By Luke Schultheis
/ new
NFL: DEC 26 Chargers at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to ESPN Sports Analytics Seth Walder, the Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Indianapolis Colts director of football research John Park as their new director of strategic football operations:

Park initially joined the Colts organization in 2016 (from the league office), having ascended in Indy’s analytics department from an analytics/research role to manager of football research and strategy to being promoted to their director of football research two years ago.

He has played a key factor in the Colts embracing and use of analytics to better help make decisions within their football operations department (and coaching staff) over the past few years:

Having already lost former senior football strategy analyst/game management George Li to ex-head coach Frank Reich’s Carolina Panthers coaching staff this offseason, this is another analytics personnel loss for Indianapolis.

That being said, the Colts do have a new head coach of their own, Shane Steichen, and it’s possible that he may have some candidates in mind to help fill some of these vacated roles from his prior coaching destinations or connections.

More From Stampede Blue

Loading comments...