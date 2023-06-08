Report: Cowboys Hiring Colts’ John Park as New Director of Strategic Football Operations

According to ESPN Sports Analytics Seth Walder, the Dallas Cowboys are hiring former Indianapolis Colts director of football research John Park as their new director of strategic football operations:

The Cowboys are hiring John Park from the Colts as their Director of Strategic Football Operations, per sources.



Park was the Director of Football Research with the Colts. He had been with Indianapolis since 2016. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) June 7, 2023

Park initially joined the Colts organization in 2016 (from the league office), having ascended in Indy’s analytics department from an analytics/research role to manager of football research and strategy to being promoted to their director of football research two years ago.

He has played a key factor in the Colts embracing and use of analytics to better help make decisions within their football operations department (and coaching staff) over the past few years:

Big loss for Indy. Park was the Colts’ first data/analytics hire back in 2016 and helped elevate Indianapolis into one of the more data-driven organizations in the NFL. His contributions touched all areas, from gameday to free agency to the draft. (more) https://t.co/0sHHRue2V5 — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) June 8, 2023

Having already lost former senior football strategy analyst/game management George Li to ex-head coach Frank Reich’s Carolina Panthers coaching staff this offseason, this is another analytics personnel loss for Indianapolis.

That being said, the Colts do have a new head coach of their own, Shane Steichen, and it’s possible that he may have some candidates in mind to help fill some of these vacated roles from his prior coaching destinations or connections.