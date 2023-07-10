Transition in Leadership at Stampede Blue

Stampede Blue would like to announce that there has been a transition in site leadership, as I, Luke Schultheis, will be assuming duties as new Site Manager, effective immediately.

First and foremost, I would like to thank former Site Manager Brett Mock for bringing me on board and the opportunity almost 4.5 years ago now (and a special thanks to Matt Danely for initially making the referral to such site leadership). It’s truly been a pleasure writing for Stampede Blue during that same span as one of their lead contributors and voices and that will only continue, but now while also looking at ways we can develop talent internally and feature aspiring Colts writers externally—and simultaneously managing the site as a whole.

I’d also like to thank the members of the Stampede Blue team, who have been a true pleasure to work alongside, collaborate, and just talk Colts football with through the years. My plan is to keep each and everyone of them within the Stampede Blue family going forward.

For a little bit about myself, I had a very unorthodox path to beginning what’s now considered a very serious hobby in Indianapolis Colts writing almost a decade ago. At the time, I had a ‘Big 4’ accounting job for almost 1.5 years out of college, but to be honest with you, I missed sports which I’ve always been incredibly passionate in. I was fortunate enough to have a wide array of sports internships previously while at Butler University, and I knew what I wanted in life and a professional career in public accounting was simply no longer it.

So I ended up quitting my job, I’d be lying if I said I had a clear plan, because I really didn’t. Just big dreams and an undying ‘love for the game’. I knew I had to get back into sports. It was just a matter of how, not if.

In April of 2014, I started my own blog called LuckAtLuke.com, dedicated to the advanced stats and analytics of the greatest team in the world, the Indianapolis Colts. Apparently, it was well received, as I was offered an externship for a local professional sports agency and later named Editor of then FanSided’s ‘Naptown’s Finest’ in April 2014, which I later rebranded (*and even came up with the current name of) Horseshoe Heroes—where I led the site for almost three years. The highlight of my tenure may have been when I was fortunate enough to be able to appear on CNN Newsroom with Carol Castello during the 2014 AFC Title Game nationwide ‘Deflate-Gate’ controversy regarding Indy’s arch-nemesis, the New England Patriots, and of course, under-inflated footballs.

After serving as Editor for Indiana Sports Coverage for nearly two years, I then joined the Stampede Blue team as a senior contributor and lead voice, and I guess you can say the rest has been history. I currently work as an attorney and practice ‘sports law’ as my profession and in my day-to-day life, so I’ve been blessed to say that things have really come full circle for me. A lot of it began by simply taking a chance on myself, and believing in my immense passion for sports, natural ability, perseverance, and hard work. The pure joy I feel from writing about the Colts has given me so much and also gotten me through some prior tough times in my personal life (as a creative outlet)—and I’ve been truly blessed to have such a passionate audience, who share in their unwavering love for the Horseshoe through the years.

However, enough about me, I hope to follow in the site manager legacy that was begun by Brad Wells and later continued on by both Josh Wilson and Brett Mock. However, make no mistake about it, my goal is not to have Stampede Blue be limited to just one voice, but a stable of talented and aspiring writers. Otherwise, you lose a diversity of opinions and additional perspective—as things can get stale from hearing only the same person daily.

That may ultimately be easier said than done, but make no mistake about it, we will be absolutely relentless in our pursuit to find talented, dedicated, and aspiring Colts writers—wherever they may be. So if you’re interested in writing for Stampede Blue, please email me and send a writing sample to luckatluke01@gmail.com for consideration.

Depending on your level of experience and desired commitment, there could be paid writing opportunities, but even as someone beginning his/her writing career, you may have the chance to work your way up the ladder—as the quality and quantity of work will speak for itself—and we can account and adjust for that accordingly, if and when we get there.

To close, I want to thank our Horseshoe readers for your diligent viewership through the years, and I look forward to continuing to deliver an abundance of high quality content—alongside the members of our talented team, while collectively carrying the torch regarding the esteemed legacy of Stampede Blue (and of course, covering the Indianapolis Colts).