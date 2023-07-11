CBS Sports Names Colts Wideout Michael Pittman Jr. as Team’s ‘Most Underrated’ Player

According to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin, Indianapolis Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is the ‘most underrated player’ on the Horseshoe headed into the 2023 season:

Indianapolis Colts Michael Pittman He probably gets enough love in Indy, but what about elsewhere? Do we take into account the fact he’s experienced the Colts’ infamous QB whirlwind firsthand? Even with Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz as his top arms the last two years, he’s totaled 187 catches for 2,007 yards and 10 touchdowns, securing almost 70% of his targets. Get him a real counterpart and let him thrive.

While he was supposed to benefit from veteran quarterback Matt Ryan’s improved accuracy, adept decision-making, and overall consistency, the former NFL MVP’s arm proved to be rather shot in the twilight of his playing career, as he had diminished arm strength and the inability to throw past seven to nine yards—or routinely even outside the hashes.

Not to mention, a complete lack of mobility and increasing turnover proneness.

Pittman Jr. caught 99 receptions for 925 receiving yards (9.3 ypr. avg.) and 4 touchdown receptions during 16 starts this past season for Indianapolis.

Pittman Jr. has been rock solid for the Colts since being drafted in 2020. He’s a polished route runner with sure hands and consistently makes contested catches—-playing tough as both a pass catcher and run blocker. He’s also surprisingly quicker than he looks for his size.

He may not be Ja’Marr Chase and take over games, but Pittman Jr. can hold his own as a #1 NFL wideout—even if he may be more ideally suited as a 2A on a truly high-powered, prolific offense in a ‘Tee Higgins’ featured role, like the Cincinnati Bengals deploy these days.

Yes, there will likely be some erratic and inconsistent throws from the rookie Richardson—and even turnovers, but his upgraded mobility and arm strength should present Pittman Jr. with playmaking opportunities downfield or that he otherwise wouldn’t have had receiving, by extending plays and ‘creating something out of nothing.’