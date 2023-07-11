Latest on Colts LB Shaquille Leonard’s Recovery: ‘Getting a little better each day’

According to Indianapolis Colts team owner Jim Irsay, star linebacker Shaquille Leonard is ‘getting a little better each day’ and ‘has a chance’ regarding his ongoing recovery and rehabilitation from a second back surgery (via 1075 The Fan’s Kevin Bowen):

Irsay added these at the end:



-On Jonathan Taylor: “Jonathan is healed up.”



-On Shaquille Leonard: “He’s working, he has a chance, he’s getting a little better each day.”



Full interview between Pat and Irsay in here: https://t.co/9SCZgA5k2K https://t.co/xGsRXP9o9k — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) July 10, 2023

This may be the most recent update we’ve heard regarding Leonard, since new Colts head coach Shane Steichen said “he’s progressing well” around mid-April.

Obviously though, “having a chance” doesn’t sound overly optimistic that Leonard will be immediately ready for training camp and/or preseason—maybe even the regular season opener, as this situation looks like it remains entirely fluid regarding his ongoing recovery.

Leonard has dealt with a lingering nerve issue from his back that’s run into his lower leg, but there’s hope that the second back surgery finally corrected it—and he’s indicated that while he feels better, he won’t rush things this time around.

Leonard was limited to just 3 games (1 start) last season—and didn’t look like himself on the field as he was a half step slow, but if fully healthy, he instantly becomes one of the Colts best players as a dynamic playmaker in the second level of their defense at linebacker.

Here’s hoping ‘The Maniac’ can eventually regain his old form—as I certainly wouldn’t bet against him, even if it’s still up in the air.