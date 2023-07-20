Colts unveil new alternate ‘Indiana Nights’ uniforms

After a few days of speculation, the Indianapolis Colts’ new alternate “Indiana Nights” uniforms have just dropped, and while there are some mixed opinions about the helmet not matching the uniform, there seems to be an overall consensus about how great they look.

Personally, I really like the tone of blue, and the black helmet looks amazing! Of course, this is all subjective, so please see for yourself. Sophomore players Alec Pierce and Rodney Thomas II were the player models for the newly unveiled uniforms:

Them Indiana boys in them Indiana Nights. pic.twitter.com/yBp1fHbFZH — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023

As crisp and cool as the Indiana Nights. pic.twitter.com/dsxWC4secT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023

Via Colts.com:

“The inspiration for the alternate uniform comes from not only fan demand for a black helmet, but from the combination of black and blue that resemble and Indiana night sky. And through its black helmet and accents, ‘Indiana Nights’ additionally draws inspiration from the strength, fearlessness and resilience the color black evokes.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts will wear these newly coined “Indiana Nights” alternate uniforms during this year’s Week 7 on Sunday, October 22nd, at home against the Cleveland Browns and also for select games in future seasons.